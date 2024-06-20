Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $151.84. The stock had a trading volume of 302,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,539. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $148.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

