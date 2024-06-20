RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $5,225,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Glenview Trust co grew its position in RTX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 105,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in RTX by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.66. The company had a trading volume of 504,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

