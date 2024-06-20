Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 590 ($7.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.35) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 603.80 ($7.67).

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 450.30 ($5.72) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 430.10. The company has a market capitalization of £11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,002.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.43).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

