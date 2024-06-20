Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOW. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

In related news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowhead Specialty news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,388. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Jay Sills acquired 58,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 over the last three months.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.