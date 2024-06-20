Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 76 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $218.44 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

