Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 260 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $141.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

