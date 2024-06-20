Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 154,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 74,042 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 40.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $109.91. 1,084,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

