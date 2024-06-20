Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Invests $132,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,299,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,945,000 after buying an additional 6,150,358 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,618,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,849,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,637 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $60.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

