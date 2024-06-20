Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Buys 2,635 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,169,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,703. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

