Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $656,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.33. 6,942,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

