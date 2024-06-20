Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires 601 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.93 and a 200 day moving average of $280.72. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

