Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires 175 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Teleflex by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.29.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.09. 378,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.49. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

