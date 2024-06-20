Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

IMAX stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $859.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

