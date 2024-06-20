Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.78

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 252286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 105,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.