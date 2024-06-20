Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 3,298,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 16,396,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

