Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is Renaissance Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 4.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,205,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385,063. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

