RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Declares Dividend of $0.10

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Strategic Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:RIGS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $23.33.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
