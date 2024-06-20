RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
RFCI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Company Profile
