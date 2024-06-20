RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RFCI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Company Profile

The RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio with broad latitude to invest in various fixed income securities in almost any sector, maturity or credit quality, targeting total return with a five-year investment timeline.

