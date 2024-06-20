RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

About RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF

The RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio with broad latitude to invest in various fixed income securities in almost any sector, maturity or credit quality, targeting total return with a five-year investment timeline.

