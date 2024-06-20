RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $22.67.
About RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF
