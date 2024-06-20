Rise Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $550.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $474.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.21 and its 200 day moving average is $505.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $550.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

