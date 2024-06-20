Rise Advisors LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 93,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $949,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE DHR opened at $250.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.06 and a 200-day moving average of $245.00.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

