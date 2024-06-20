Rise Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 503 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.48. 32,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.