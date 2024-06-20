Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 94.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 120,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average is $194.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

