Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,456. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

View Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.