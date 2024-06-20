Rise Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

VLO traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.92. 223,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,276. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

