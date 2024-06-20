Rise Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $60,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,055 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 687,025 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 393,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 376,989 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE stock remained flat at $27.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 26,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.