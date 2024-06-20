Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after buying an additional 1,255,908 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.23. 55,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,786. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

