Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.