Rise Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 33.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $782.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,989. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $791.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

