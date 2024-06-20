Rise Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $963,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 72,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Stephens upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.30. 50,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

