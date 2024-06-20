Rise Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.47. 65,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $145.06 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.54.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

