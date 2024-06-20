Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 377.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 694,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,139. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

