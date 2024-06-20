Rise Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,950 shares of company stock worth $85,099,340. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $340.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $345.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

