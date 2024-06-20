Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 131.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,583.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,930 shares of company stock worth $46,446,212. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.84. 289,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

