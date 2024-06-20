Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,948. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $226.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

