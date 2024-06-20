Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIGL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.81.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.90 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 612,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.