Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,227,000 after acquiring an additional 906,510 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $80,028,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $54,522,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 589,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

