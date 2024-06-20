Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 8,374 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 1,057,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,205. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

