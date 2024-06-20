Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.51. The stock had a trading volume of 137,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.29 and its 200-day moving average is $266.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.