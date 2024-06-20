Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.70. The stock had a trading volume of 135,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,440. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.34.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

