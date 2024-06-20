Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.57 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 374,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,190,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 3,095,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

