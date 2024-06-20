Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 219,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $96.11. 10,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $99.16.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

