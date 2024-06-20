Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Opera as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPRA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $31,843,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth about $3,009,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Opera Stock Performance

OPRA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. 437,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,412. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Opera Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

