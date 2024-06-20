RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $350.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.46.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $220.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.71 and its 200-day moving average is $273.27. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in RH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RH by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

