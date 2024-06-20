Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Resonate Blends Stock Performance

Resonate Blends stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Resonate Blends has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.05.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

