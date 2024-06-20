Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 20th (BTLCY, CASY, CMC, DLAKY, ESI, ESPR, GLDD, KR, MO, NEU)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 20th:

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.90.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

