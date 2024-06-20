Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 6.7%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.06 and last traded at $114.79. Approximately 109,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 559,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Repligen Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

