Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty comprises 1.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,283,000 after buying an additional 198,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,060. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

