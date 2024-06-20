Renaissance Capital LLC Grows Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up 2.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.90. 687,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $142,983.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $5,528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,202,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $142,983.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,033 shares of company stock valued at $21,827,389. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

