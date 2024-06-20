Renaissance Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $789,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,811,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $789,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,365 shares in the company, valued at $33,811,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,335 shares of company stock worth $3,477,223 in the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CART shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Maplebear Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Maplebear stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

